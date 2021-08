HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who had been missing for almost a day was found in Homewood Monday.

Allison Spain, 51, had a scheduled doctor’s appointment in Homewood Monday morning but never arrived. She was last seen getting off a bus in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, and according to the alert, Spain was wearing a camouflage dress.

By 5 p.m., the Homewood Police Department had confirmed that she had been found safe.