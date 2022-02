HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Brian Douglas Jacoby, 74, was last seen Tuesday evening leaving his home on Rodge Road in a red Ford Fiesta with Alabama tags “1CL4975.”

Jacoby may be in need of his medication, according to authorities. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact HPD at 205-332-6200.