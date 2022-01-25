MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 18-year-old who has not been seen since the weekend.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat was last seen Saturday night in the area of Foxhall Drive traveling in a blue 2003 Ford Crown Victoria with Alabama plates “DV32851.”

Wheat is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 146 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say he may be suffering from a condition that would require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wheat’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-625-3353.