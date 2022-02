HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Heflin are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman suffering from dementia that was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the City of Heflin Police Department’s Facebook page, Delra Kaye Jones was last seen leaving a residence on County Road 18 around 3 p.m. Police say she left on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones are asked to contact Cleburne County Dispatch at 256-463-8911.