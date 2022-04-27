HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Nov. 22, 1991, Jerome Morris got into a red sports car that pulled up outside of his home, never to be seen or heard from again. He was 18 years old.

The Heflin Police Department has spent more than 30 years trying to find any sign of Morris only to come up empty, until this week.

Major Danny Turner with Heflin PD told CBS 42 that it has now become a homicide investigation. The department will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.

Morris’ family spoke with CBS 42 back in 2016 on the 25th anniversary of his disappearance saying they were continuing to hold out for the best.

More details are expected to be released at the press conference. You can watch it live in the video player above starting at 2 p.m.