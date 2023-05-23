HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert for a man last seen on May 12.

According to ALEA, Christopher Allen, 29, was last seen on May 12 at around 1 p.m. wearing a denim shirt and camouflage overalls in the area of Cedar Creek in Akron. He is believed to be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet 1500 with the license plate number 36A017X.

He is described as being 5’7″, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information, contact Hale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-624-3081.