GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Goodwater Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old man who was reportedly last seen Sept. 4.

According to the GPD, Courtney Hall was last seen in Goodwater walking on foot carrying a black backpack. Investigators say Hall stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 118 pounds. When Hall was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Those who have information on Hall’s whereabouts are urged to call the GPD at 256-839-6321 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.