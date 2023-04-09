GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen Saturday at about 10 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants in the area of Main Street in Gardendale. She weighs 100 pounds, stands at 5-foot-2 and has brown eyes and hair.

Those with information on Richards’ whereabouts are asked to contact the GPD at 205-631-5722 ext. 524 or 911.