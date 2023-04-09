GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man after the Honda Accord he was driving was found running and unoccupied on the Meighan Boulevard bridge late Tuesday night.

According to the GPD, officers attempted to locate Bryan Jeremiah Stamps in several locations. A family member filed a missing person’s report for him Friday. The GPD is requesting assistance from the Gadsden Fire Department in searching the Coosa River for Stamps.

Those with information on Stamps’ whereabouts are asked to call the GPD at 256-549-4500 or detective Nick Keener at 256-549-4634.