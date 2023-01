FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

According to FCSO, Brandy Terry was last seen in the Berry area on Jan. 6. She is described as being 5’7″, 125 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair. She may be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.

If you have any information, contact TCSO at 205-932-3205.