BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham family is seeking closure in the search for their daughter, who has been missing for nearly a decade.

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs suddenly disappeared during a meet-up with a man at a now-closed Boost Mobile store on Third Avenue West in Birmingham on April 24, 2014.

“It’s been rough, it’s been very hard,” said Ora Stubbs, Kierra’s grandmother.

The news surrounding Carlee Russell’s disappearance is drawing attention to the many missing person cases in Alabama, including Kierra’s. The Stubbs family says they’re hoping to shine a light on her case so that they can find the answers they’ve been seeking for years.

“How do we sleep at night? By the grace of God,” Stubbs said. “Because it’s hard to lay there at night and not knowing for nine years what happened to Kierra.”

Tony Garrett, the executive director of Central Alabama Crimestoppers, says the organization has found 30 missing people since Jan. 1 of this year. He remains hopeful that they can crack Kierra’s case.

“We got a call from Texas in relation to a missing persons case that we’re working on in Montgomery,” said Garrett. “We saw three cases that actually they located the people

because of [Carlee’s] case.”

While some cases end with answers, others do not. According to Kierra’s family, her case is still open and they will continue to search for answers.

“Our family has been through it and if we could just get some help and some closure,” Stubbs said.

The Stubbs encourage anyone to reach out to them via social media or the Birmingham Police for any information that will help find Kierra.