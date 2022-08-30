VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22.

Barber was in Valley, Alabama, and said he planned on returning to Loxley, where he was staying with friends. His family says Barber would never disappear from his loved ones like this, especially his little girls.

The family has filed a missing person report with Loxley Police and a welfare report with Valley police. Chief Mike Reynolds tells WRBL his investigators are looking into the disappearance. Reynolds says investigators determined Barber‘s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. Investigators did search the last known location of his cell phone but did not find anything.

Barber drives a grey ’99 Chevy Silverado with AL tag number “6125BJ5.” The truck has bullethole rims on it and may not have a tag. Barber, himself, has distinctive tattoos on his chest and arms.

If you have any information on where Barber’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 1-833-AL1-STOP, or on-line at www.215stop.com. His family is desperate for any information.