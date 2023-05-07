UPDATE: Leahgrace Thompson has been found safe

ORIGINAL: ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager who last seen at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the ECSO, Leahgrace Thompson, 16, is missing from Trailwood Lane in Gadsden. She is 5-foot-5 and has green eyes and brown hair. She is wearing black shorts and a black hoodie with a Nike logo on it. Thompson is driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro with pink strips and Alabama tag #LTHMPSN.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO or can remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.