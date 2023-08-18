ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Johnny and Jessica Marler have spent countless hours for the last week looking for their daughter, Camara, who vanished away from home the day they were leaving to go on vacation.

“We’ve been up late at night trying to find any kind of information, digging through anything we could, just trying to get an idea where she might be or whether or not she’s safe,” Johnny said.

They were planning to take a trip to Marianna last Thursday morning to stay for a few days and check out the Caverns State Park.

“We had started getting everything ready and my daughter’s alarm clock went off we initially thought it was my son and he was ignoring it, but when we went back there, he came to us and said she wasn’t in her room,” Johnny said. “That’s when Jessica went to the bathroom to check and when we went to her bedroom the window was wide open.”

Her parents said she left out the window with the backpack she was planning to take on the trip.

Before she went missing from home, the Marlers said there weren’t any arguments. However, they did threaten to take her social media away from her after they said it was becoming unhealthy.

“She was staying glued to her phone, and we are one of those families who eat and watch tv together every night and I think that has a lot to do with it,” both parents said.

They believe she could be with someone she met online.

“We don’t have a lot of reason (to believe) she could be in danger, but we also don’t know for a fact either,” the parents said. “Everyone knows how this goes and people constantly putting things online and luring little girls into situations that’s what we think about and keep us up at night.”

Her parents are not mad at their daughter, but they are extremely worried and just want her to come home safely. They have left the door wide open for her return.

“We just want her to come home; Everything will be easier if she just comes home and everyone will stop looking for her,” Jessica said.

Law Enforcement said she was last seen wearing an Anime shirt, blue jeans and possibly a backpack.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact local law enforcement.