BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 10-month-old child who was reportedly last seen Aug. 2.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Kimberly Latham. According to the ALEA, Latham was last seen in the area of Woodstock/Centreville. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Latham’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the BCSO at 205-926-3129.