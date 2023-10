OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing teenager.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Meaghan Christian was last seen Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Light Lane in Oxford. She’s described as being 5’5″, 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact OPD at 256-835-6133.