MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An emergency missing child alert was issued for a 19-month-old out of Montgomery Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Ava Dansby was last seen on March 19 in Montgomery, Alabama. Police said Dansby may be with her mother Lateasha Wright. Dansby and Wright are both considered to be in danger.

Dansby is described 2’0″ and 30 pounds with brown eyes. Wright, 21, is described as 5’6″ and 113 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Dansby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532.