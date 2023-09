DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dora Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

The DPD stated Tonya Dillard was last seen Sept. 1 when she was headed to work at Amazon in Bessemer. She drives a 1998 Toyota Corolla with Alabama tag #8AA12P0.

The DPD noted Dillard may be in the Bessemer or Hueytown area.