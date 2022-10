DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager.

According to officers, Makenna Purvis has been missing since Saturday. DeKalb deputies, Fisher Rescue Team, Valley Head PF, Mentone PD and local fire departments searched the wooded area where she was last seen. There was no sign of her in the area.

If you know where Purvis is or might be, contact DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.