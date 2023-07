CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

Mackenzie Isbell was last seen walking from her house in Cullman possibly wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants and a Rehau hat.

If you have any information about Isbell’s whereabouts, please call CPD investigator Kelley Hubbard at 256-775-7170.