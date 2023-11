CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating two missing brothers.

Braxton Thomas, 30, and his brother Rico Tannehill, 28, were last seen driving a grey 2013 Chevrolet Impala on November 5 in the Haleyville area.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.