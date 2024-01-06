CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy who was reportedly last seen in Cullman on Saturday morning.

According to the ALEA, Elijah Daniel Ohls was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Saturday wearing a red and black jacket, gray pants and gray shoes in the area of Johnson Avenue NE in Cullman. Ohls is 5-foot-1, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Ohls. Those who have information on Ohls’ whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the CCSO at 256-735-2425.