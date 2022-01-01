Cullman County man missing since New Year’s Day

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Saturday morning.

Fred Price, 73, has been missing since 8 a.m. from County Road 713. Police say Price was possibly headed towards Cullman and was last seen wearing a blue polo, blue jeans, and black jacket with a gray hood. He also had a green and black umbrella.

Price was also was walking with a black Labrador retriever.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Jeff Lawson with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-735-2716.