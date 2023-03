CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Cullman County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Johnny Tolbert was last seen walking into the woods on County Road 1428 around the afternoon of March 22. He was wearing jeans and a tie dye shirt.

Authorities say Tolbert may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Todd Reynolds at 256-735-2717, or the Sheriff’s Office Main Line at 256-734-0342.