BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a critical missing person.

Gina Lynn Folse, 61, may have last been in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North in downtown Birmingham. She is 4’10” and weighs 110 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing before she went missing.

Folse suffers from a mental condition that renders her incapable of taking care of herself. BPD says she was brought to Birmingham from Tennessee.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Folse, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.