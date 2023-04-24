BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A critical missing person alert was issued for a 73-year-old woman Monday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Catherine Turner has been missing from Birmingham since 4 p.m. and was last seen in Bessemer just before 8 p.m. She was driving a 2012 White Buick Lacrosse with a license plate reading 1A0RUNW.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gold pants. She is described as being 5’4″ and 140 pounds and suffers from a medical condition that affects her judgment.

Anyone with information on Catherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.