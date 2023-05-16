BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a woman who was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, Casey Clark Skinner, 21, was dropped off at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport for a flight. She never boarded the plane and has not been seen or heard from since. Officers say she suffers from medical conditions that affect her judgement and behavior.

She is described as being 5’10” and 180 pounds. Skinner was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and grey shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.