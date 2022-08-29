BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A critical missing person alert has been issued for a Birmingham woman Monday night.

Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot after a verbal altercation with a family member. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants. She is 4 feet and 11 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

Alford suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior. She also has diabetes.

If there is anyone who has information about Alford’s whereabouts, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.