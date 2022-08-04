BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.

Marda Tria Jackson, 67, was found dead inside her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in Bessemer Monday. Officials say she had not been seen in a month before the welfare check.

No evidence of foul play or trauma has been observed at this time but a cause of death has yet to be decided pending an autopsy.

Jackson’s neighbors have reported that she did live alone and all of her known family members have died.

If you have any information on Jackson’s family, you’re asked to contact JCCMEO at 205-930-3603.