JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of six people who recently died.

The coroner’s office said that all attempts to find family of the deceased have failed up until this point. The individuals are as follows:

Donald Lee Fowler (top left): Fowler was found unresponsive inside his residence during a welfare check on June 25. The 81-year-old was living in the 1400 block of 13th Street South in Birmingham. It is believed he has a niece living but she has yet to be found.

Robin Anne Thomas (top center): Thomas was found unresponsive inside the home of an acquaintance. No evidence of foul play was found, according to JCCMEO. The 58-year-old was pronounced dead on July 4.

Don Robert Barclay (top right): Barclay was an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer when he died in the prison infirmary. The 73-year-old was serving a life sentence for a 1996 sodomy conviction out of Autauga County. his death is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections at this time.

Esther Ruth Parnell (bottom left): Parnell died of natural causes on July 10 at the Elite Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 79 years old.

Calvin Darrell Turner (bottom right): Turner was an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility at the time of his death. The 57-year-old was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in 1988 out of Etowah County. He was found unresponsive in his cell on July 11. His death will be investigated by ADOC. He is believed to have family living in the Gadsden area.

Doyce Gilliland Taylor (no picture provided): Gillibrand died of natural causes at the Fair Haven Nursing Home in Birmingham on July 4. She was 79.

If you have any information on the family of these individuals, you’re asked to contact JCCMEO at 205-930-3603.