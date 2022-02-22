BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating the family of three men who recently died in Jefferson County.

Derrick Conrad Davidson, 54, died of natural causes inside his apartment on Feb. 2. Davidson (left) was found by management performing a welfare check.

James Effinger, 58, was found unresponsive sitting outside of a Publix Supermarket on Feb. 5. Effinger (center) was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Effinger was homeless and records at local shelters in Birmingham have no family or emergency contacts listed.

Samuel Earl Pierce, 67, died inside his motel room on Feb. 12. Pierce (right) was found by staff performing a welfare check.

The decedents are pictured from left to right.

All attempts to reach the families of Davidson, Effinger and Pierce have failed. If you have any information on any of these instances, contact JCCMEO at 205-930-3603.