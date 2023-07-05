BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Blount County, who was last seen in the early morning hours of June 27.

Mary Milstead discovered her daughter Kathryn’s bedroom window open, with her nowhere to be found.

“It was at least a 12-foot height and she went out,” Mary said.

Mary believes Kathryn had help running away.

“Somebody influenced her in some way on social media, which she was never allowed to be on,” Mary said. “Somebody persuaded her to do these things. She has never been raised to be like this, it’s out of character.”

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation. CBS 42 News reached out to them Wednesday, but no one was available to comment on the case.

The family says it’s been hard for them since Kathryn’s disappearance, but the community has been a major support.

“We’re grateful for the community sharing the post in several states up to New York,” Kathryn’s dad John Milstead said. “They’ve been a great help in the back run every day, asking what they can do to help us.”

Mary and John are asking everyone to continue to share their post on social media with the hopes that Kathryn is found safe.

“Whatever the outcome will be, we’ll deal with that later. All I want to know is she safe, ok and home,” Mary said.

If you have any information on Kathryn’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4913.