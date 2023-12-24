CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who it believes may be in immediate danger.

According to CCSO Sheriff John Shearon, Mark Lawson was last seen in the 1400 block of County Road 232. He was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves. Lawson is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 250 pounds. Shearon stated the CCSO has reason to believe Lawson is in Chilton County.

Lawson is from Georgia and has no known connections to Chilton County. He is dealing with mental health issues and has expressed intentions of hurting himself, according to his family.

Those who have information on Lawson’s whereabouts are urged to call the CCSO dispatch at 205-755-2511. If you see someone fitting Lawson’s description, you are asked to take note of details such as his appearance and behavior.