CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Rescue Squad is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to Lay Lake Fire, at around 2 p.m., Rhonda Smith Parrett disappeared. According to family, she doesn’t have a phone or any way to arrange transportation. She was last seen in the 1400 block of Heasletts Road wearing either a white or ‘army’ green t-shirt with blue jean shorts. Her hair is described as being very short and mostly white.

Parrett may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Multiple search and rescue crews searched the area surrounding her house to no avail and at 4 a.m., the search was postponed.

It is believed she took off on foot and was possibly picked up by a stranger. Her location may possibly be in the Sylacauga area.