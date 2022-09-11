CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old.

According to officers, Daylesi Mendez left her residence Friday between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger backpack.

Mendez is described as being 5’2″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 256-927-3939.