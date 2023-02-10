CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance to locate a missing woman.

Crystal Cheyenne Roe, 23, was last seen walking away from her residence in Cedar Bluff around 9 p.m. Thursday. She is 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and reddish/blonde hair. She was wearing a camouflage hoodie and silver Adidas brand pants with a pink stripe.

If anyone has any information regarding Roe’s whereabouts, they are asked to notify the CCSO at 256-927-3365 or CCSO Chief Investigator Tony Monroy at 256-557-5466.