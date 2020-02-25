Carbon Hill police searching for missing woman

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Carbon Hill Police is looking for missing woman Lisa Benton Warren (Morkie).
Carbon Hill Police ask that if anyone has information regarding Warren’s whereabouts they should contact them at 205-924-4411.
