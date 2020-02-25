Carbon Hill police searching for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate who was last seen at the Elba Work Release Center.

According to ADOC, at approximately 11:20 p.m., presumedly Sunday, Dustin Joel Morton was not counted for at his assigned area during an institutional count. Sgt. Billy Blue reported Morton missing and the escape report was issued around 2 a.m. Monday morning.