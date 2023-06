CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 22-year-old woman.

According to CCSO, Pamela Haylee Patterson, of Piedmont, was last seen on June 16, in the area of Charlie Penny Road. She is described as being 6’0″, 150 pounds, with blue eyes. Patterson may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-236-6600.