CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, with red, black and white shoes. He was also carrying a red backpack.

If you have any information, contact CPD at 205-668-3505