CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department announced people should be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

According to the CPD, Doster Chenault, 16, was last seen departing his Calera home at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He left in a red Mazda pickup truck and was wearing the clothes depicted in the photo above.

Those who have seen Chenault or have information about his disappearance are asked to contact the CPD at 205-668-3505.