BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old woman that has been missing since last Saturday.

According to a post from the Birmingham Police Department, Debra Ann Salmon was last seen walking eastbound in the 1200 block of 12th Court North. Police say she is suffering from a mental condition that affects her judgement.

Salmon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Salmon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.