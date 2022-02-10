BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a critically missing woman Thursday.

According to BPD, Heather Ruth Harris was with a friend in the 7300 block of 1st Avenue North and then began having a conversation with an unknown male. She then allegedly asked the male for a ride to see her mother in Cullman. She then voluntarily got into the silver or gray Honda Civic and drove off with the unknown man.

Harris, 47, is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 145 pounds. Authorities say she also suffers from a mental condition that may be affecting her behavior and judgment.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.