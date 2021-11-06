BPD conducting critical missing person investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has requested assistance in locating a man who was last seen Friday morning.

James Jones, 67, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday walking in the 1300 block of 20th Street North.

Jones was last seen wearing a brown Carhart hoodie, a blue shirt, and blue jeans. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 205 pounds.

BPD says they are conducting this investigation as a critical missing person’s case because Jones suffers from a mental condition that affects his memory and judgement.

BPD is asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.