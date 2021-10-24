BPD conducting critical missing person investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has requested assistance in locating a man who was last seen Wednesday.

Donald Hacker, 43, was last seen Wednesday at apartment D-14 of a complex located at 3350 Altamont Road in Birmingham.

Hacker was last seen wearing black and grey basketball shorts with a Polo shirt, sport coat and dress shoes, all of an unknown color.

BPD says they are conducting this investigation as a critical missing person case because Hubbard suffers from a mental condition that can alter his judgement.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hacker, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you have additional information on the investigation.

