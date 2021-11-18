BPD asking for help in finding Birmingham man not seen since 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been seen in over two years.

Ramondus Jaterun Robinson, 33, was last seen on May 22, 2019. His family says he was visiting the Money Spot/Raw House Studios nightclub in the 600 block of 9th Street North when he went missing.

Robinson is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.