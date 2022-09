SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with troopers from its Marine Patrol Division are involved in the investigation.

