BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

According to BCSO, Roy Richards has a medical history of Alzheimer’s Disease and left home without the family’s knowledge around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say he is possibly traveling south west from his residence in a vehicle with the license plate reading 8AA2PNR.

If you have any information, contact authorities at 205-625-4912.