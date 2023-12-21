JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Laurie Kimble, 65, was last seen on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in Birmingham. She was possibly wearing blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie and gray or white tennis shoes.

Kimble is 5’6″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Kimble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JCSO by calling 205-325-1450 and selecting Option 2.