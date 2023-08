BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced it is looking for a 52-year-old woman who was reported missing in April.

According to the BPD, Gwendolyn Denise Bush was last seen Feb. 18 in the 7300 block of First Avenue North. She stands at 5-foot-4, weighs 136 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Bush or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the BPD at 205-328-9311.