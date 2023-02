BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and multi-color braids.

Anyone with knowledge on Braxton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-296-8413.